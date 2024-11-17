At Celery City Craft, we’re proud to celebrate Sanford’s rich history and community spirit. Our name pays homage to Sanford’s legacy as the “Celery Capital” of the world, a nod to its agricultural roots. From our curated selection of over 50 craft beers (many brewed right here in Florida) to our carefully crafted cocktails, we offer a unique drinking and dining experience. Our on-site kitchen, Sushi & Seoul, serves up a menu of creative sushi dishes and Korean-inspired street food that’s won the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

With a spacious beer garden, live music, and a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere, Celery City Craft is where history meets modern-day fun.