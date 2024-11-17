Sanford, Florida’s premier craft beer bar & garden! With over 50 beers on tap—many from local Florida brewers—award-winning sushi by Sushi & Seoul, and a vibrant outdoor atmosphere, we’re the go-to destination in Historic Downtown Sanford. Whether you’re here to enjoy a cold brew, listen to live music, or grab a bite, we’ve got something for everyone.
At Celery City Craft, we’re proud to celebrate Sanford’s rich history and community spirit. Our name pays homage to Sanford’s legacy as the “Celery Capital” of the world, a nod to its agricultural roots. From our curated selection of over 50 craft beers (many brewed right here in Florida) to our carefully crafted cocktails, we offer a unique drinking and dining experience. Our on-site kitchen, Sushi & Seoul, serves up a menu of creative sushi dishes and Korean-inspired street food that’s won the hearts of locals and visitors alike.
With a spacious beer garden, live music, and a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere, Celery City Craft is where history meets modern-day fun.
Whether you’re a beer aficionado or a cocktail enthusiast, our menu has something for everyone. Browse our offerings below and discover your next favorite drink or bite!
Savor the perfect fusion of Japanese and Korean flavors with Sushi & Seoul in our beer garden! From handcrafted specialty rolls and fresh Poké Bowls to crispy Korean Fried Chicken and flavorful Bento Boxes, their menu is packed with bold, mouthwatering bites that pair perfectly with craft beer or cocktails. Try a recommended Customer Fave from down below:
At Celery City Craft, we’re more than just a bar; we’re proud members of the Sanford community. Through partnerships with local organizations, we actively participate in community outreach, charity events, and historical preservation efforts. We believe in giving back and preserving what makes Sanford special—its people, its history, and its culture.
Our décor reflects Sanford’s rich history, paying homage to its days as a celery farming hub. With memorabilia, art, and a rustic vibe, we honor the past while embracing the future of craft beer and local culture.
Whether it’s hosting fundraisers, supporting local businesses, or partnering with animal rescues like Pet Rescue By Judy, we’re committed to making Sanford a better place.
At Celery City Craft, there’s always something happening! From live music to trivia nights, we keep things fresh and fun all week long. Join us for a drink, live music, or one of our unique weekly events—there’s never a dull moment at Celery City Craft!